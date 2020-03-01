PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.02

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 63632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,523. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after buying an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

