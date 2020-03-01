Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 942,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MPWR stock opened at $158.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,964. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

