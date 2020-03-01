Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
NASDAQ NEOS opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.
NEOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.
About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
