ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

