ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 455,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

