Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Short Interest Update

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:KRA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Kraton has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth $234,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kraton by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 67.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 47,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

