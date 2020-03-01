VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 55,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

