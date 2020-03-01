Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

INGR stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

