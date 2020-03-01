At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOME. TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 11,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $316.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

