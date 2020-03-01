Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after acquiring an additional 878,522 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,109,000 after acquiring an additional 763,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after acquiring an additional 653,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,578,000 after acquiring an additional 599,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $17,866,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FWONK stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.