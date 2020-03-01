BidaskClub Downgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Union Gaming Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

RRR stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.39 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $4,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,387,000. AXA increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

