Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Radware has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

