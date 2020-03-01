PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PUYI opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PUYI INC/ADR stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

