Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

