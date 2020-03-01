Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

POPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pope Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Pope Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of POPE stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. Pope Resources has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $483.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,000 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.07 per share, with a total value of $186,140.00. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,800 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.68 per share, with a total value of $248,304.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,763 shares of company stock valued at $980,177. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POPE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pope Resources by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Pope Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in Pope Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pope Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pope Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 8.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

