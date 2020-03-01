PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $473.60 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,369,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1,028.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,471 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

