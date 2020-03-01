Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.72.

OKTA stock opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

