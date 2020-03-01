LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.71.

LIVN opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

