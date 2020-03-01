Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

