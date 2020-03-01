Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.42. Marten Transport has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
