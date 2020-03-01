Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIST. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,563,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.