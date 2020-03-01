Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIST. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.
