LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,843 shares of company stock worth $8,048,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

