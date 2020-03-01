eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

EXPI opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. eXp World has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.90 million, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 4.32.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 32,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $363,652.19. Also, VP Jason Gesing sold 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $349,480.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,360 shares of company stock worth $963,658. 41.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

