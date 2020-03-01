Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.85.

INCY stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

