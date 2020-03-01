Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.