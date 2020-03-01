National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. National General has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. National General’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in National General by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 924,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after buying an additional 377,173 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in National General by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after buying an additional 219,602 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in National General in the fourth quarter valued at $4,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National General by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 176,206 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National General by 308.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 175,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.