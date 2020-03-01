Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce sales of $28.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.28 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $112.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.83 million to $113.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.83 million, with estimates ranging from $118.16 million to $119.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $19.14 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $296.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

