$115.72 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $115.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.27 million and the lowest is $112.90 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $109.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $530.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.40 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.99 million, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $589.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,250,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after acquiring an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 280,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,653,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 159,338 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

