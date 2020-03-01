Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $146.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $147.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $665.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $669.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $771.38 million, with estimates ranging from $761.30 million to $778.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $857.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

