Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $146.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $147.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $665.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $669.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $771.38 million, with estimates ranging from $761.30 million to $778.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $857.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million
Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million
KVH Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.97 Million
KVH Industries, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.97 Million
Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million
Plymouth Ind Re Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.87 Million
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.87 Million
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00
HSBC Given a GBX 520 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
HSBC Given a GBX 520 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report