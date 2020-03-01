Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report sales of $86.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $365.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.10 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $374.43 million, with estimates ranging from $294.64 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of CORT opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 79,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

