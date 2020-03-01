Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $9.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.
BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
NASDAQ BCYC opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $17.99.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
