HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 520 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 523.90 ($6.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 574.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 590.80. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

