Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $12.83 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,150,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 729,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

