Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTU. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,014,853 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

