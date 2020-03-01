Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.65 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

