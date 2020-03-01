Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

