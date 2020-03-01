Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Hold

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $7.06 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,220,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after acquiring an additional 657,011 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

