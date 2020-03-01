Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s previous close.

MFI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.06 and a 12 month high of C$35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

