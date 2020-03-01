FGL (NYSE:FG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get FGL alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:FG opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. FGL has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.13.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FGL will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 1,185.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,085,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 9,490.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 876,795 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FGL (FG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.