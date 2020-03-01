Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.