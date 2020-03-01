Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Hold

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of -0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 505,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

