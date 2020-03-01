Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

