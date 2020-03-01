BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

