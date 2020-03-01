Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTDR. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Frontdoor stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.12%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.