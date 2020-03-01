Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) to “Hold”

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNXM stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

