Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,062,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $127,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

