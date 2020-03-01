Franks International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Franks International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

FI stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.62. Franks International has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $814.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franks International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 907,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Franks International by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 680,520 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Franks International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franks International by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

