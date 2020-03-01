Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CALM. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

CALM stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

