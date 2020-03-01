Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Hold

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 103,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

