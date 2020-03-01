Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to “Buy”

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $65,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $85,089. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 743,424 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 654,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.