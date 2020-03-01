Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to “Buy”

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Youdao stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.74% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.